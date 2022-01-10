'Cena, Triple H, Lesnar': Most WWE Title reigns in wrestling history
Having won the WWE championship title on WWE Day 1 PPV on January 1, 2022, Brock Lesnar is currently enjoying his sixth reign as the WWE champion.
Lesnar is tied with WWE legend Stone Cold Steve Austin, who has reigned six times as the WWE Champion.
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is regarded as the People champions and he has also had eight WWE Title reigns.
The creator and executive producer of the WWE brand NXT, Triple H had nine reigns with the WWE title.
The current WWE Raw Tag Team champion alongside teammate Riddle, Randy Orton has previously had 10 reigns with the WWE Title.
John Cena tops the list with wrestlers having the most WWE title reigns in history, as he has won the WWE title a total of 13 times.
