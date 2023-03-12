Prateek Arya
Mar 12 ,2023
Centuries scored by Virat Kohli since August 2022
Image: kolkataknightniders/twitter
With Virat Kohli registering 28th Test hundred, here's a list of centuries he scored from August 2022.
Image: starsportstamil/twitter
Since August 2022, Virat Kohli has made 5 centuries. The first one came against Afghanistan in a T20 in the Asia Cup 2022.
Image: AP
The second came against Bangladesh in December. The 102-run innings ended the ODI draught.
Image: BCCI
Then during Sri Lanka series he scored two centuries. A knock of 113 followed by a mammoth innings of 166 in ODIs.
Image: BCCI
On Day 4 of 4th Test between India and Australia, Virat Kohli scored 5th since and August and 75th overall in the international cricket.
Image: BCCI
The cricket fraternity exploded after Kohli successfully completed a single of Nathan Lyon to reach the 100-run mark.
Image: BCCI/twitter
It's a special hundred for Kohli as it came after 3.5 years in Test cricket.
Image: BCCI/twitter
Experts and fans are lauding Virat Kohli on scoring this hundred, and the fans are celebrating worldwide.
Image: BCCI/twitter
