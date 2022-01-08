CES 2022: Amazing Technology And Products Announced This Year
Image: CES/Unsplash
BMW showcased a colour-changing iX Flow at the CES 2022. As shown in the image, the car is changing its colour from white to black and back again. It can do so with the help of E-Ink on its outer surface.
Image: BMW
The Noveto N1 headphones introduced at the CES 2022 feature revolutionary technology. While the device looks like a giant Bluetooth speaker that sits on a tabletop, it delivers audio directly to the user's ears.
Image: Noveto
The Samsung SolarCell TV remote can now charge itself from the waves emitted by Wi-Fi routers and by ambient light. Hence, the TV remote will not run out of power.
Image: Samsung
Asus has revealed the world's largest foldable OLED display in a laptop called Zenbook 17 OLED. The laptop comes with an external laptop and runs on Windows 11.
Image: Asus
A company called Wisear has introduced a technology that allows users to control their earphones with their minds, to change song, pause or play.
Image: Wisear
Imazuk 3D steering wheel display contains multiple holograms that appear on the dashboard. It is one of the most futuristic technologies displayed at the CES 2022.
Image: Imazuk