CES 2022: Lenovo Smart Clock, ThinkPad Z series and Smart Frame Announced
Image: Lenovo
At the CES 2022, Lenovo has revealed the Smart Clock Essential with built-in Alexa to set timers, alarms and much more.It also acts as a smart speaker.
The Lenovo Ambient Light Dock is the part below the smart clock in this picture. These can change their colour, delivering the ambience desired by the user.
The Lenovo Smart Frame is a digital photo frame with built-in memory to store images. It can be used to deliver virtual sticky notes.
The Lenovo ThinkPad Z13 is powered by AMD Ryzen 7 Pro U-Series chipset and comes with a 2.8K OLED touch display. Its price begins at $1,549.
The Lenovo ThinkPad Z16 is powered by AMD Ryzen Pro H-series along with a 4K OLED touch panel. Its price will start at $2,099.
Both the ThinkPad series laptops are designed using recycled aluminium and will be available starting May, 2022.
