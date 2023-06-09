Hardika Gupta
Jun 09 ,2023
Cha Eun-woo's stylish suit collection
Cha Eun woo looked handsome in all-white formal look. He completed his look with white sneakers.
The actor wore a grey waistcoat teamed with matching pants and a beige overcoat.
The True Beauty star opted for a white T-shirt and grey trousers. He completed his look with striped blazer.
The ASTRO member looked suave in a grey velvet blazer.
Cha Eun woo makes a style statement in a grey oversized coat.
For a event, he sported a white shirt teamed with black pants and a red velvet blazer.
