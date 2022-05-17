Chahal to Jadeja, a look at spinners with over 100 IPL wickets
Amit Mishra currently leads the list of spinners who have reached the milestone of 100 wickets in IPL. The leg spinner has picked up 166 wickets to date.
Yuzvendra Chahal is second in the list of spinners to reach 100 wickets in IPL. The leg spinner has so far picked up 163 wickets and is likely to surpass Amit Mishra's record in IPL 2022.
Veteran leg spinner Piyush Chawla is next on the list of spinners picking up 100 wickets. The former KKR and MI player has picked up 157 wickets until now.
Ravichandran Ashwin is having a decent IPL season with bat as well as the ball. The Royals off-spinner has 10 wickets this season and overall he has 155 IPL wickets to his name.
Sunil Narine has been quiet with the bat for KKR however he has spiked up 9 wickets in IPL 2022. The West Indian has to date picked up a total of 152 wickets in his IPL career.
Harbhajan Singh before retiring from cricket has played for teams like Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders. The former off-spinner picked up 150 wickets in total.
Ravindra Jadeja had to leave IPL 2022 midway due to injury. The former CSK captain and all-rounder have picked up 132 wickets to date in IPL.
