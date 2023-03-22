Aalokitaa Basu
Mar 22 ,2023
Chaitra Navratri Day 2: Celeb-inspired red ethnic outfits to wear
balanvidya/Instagram
Vidya Balan looks stunning in this royal red kanjeevaram silk saree.
balanvidya/Instagram
Alia Bhatt combines different shades of red with velvet and embroidery work. She completes the look with a sleek bun and big danglers.
aliaabhatt/Instagram
Ananya Panday keeps it simple in a crimson red suit with embroidered edges. She keeps the look slick with a neat bun and simple juttis.
ananyapanday/Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor picks a red chiffon saree with a bejeweled blouse and wavy hair as she poses for the camera.
janhvikapoor/Instagram
Kiara Advani carries off several patterns and shades of red in this casually pleated number. Simple wavy hair completes the look.
kiaraaliaadvani/Instagram
Sonam Kapoor looks completely festive in this muted red saree with a broad border. She pairs it with a green blouse for a pop of colour.
sonamkapoor/Instagram
Samantha opts for a simple co-ord set made festive with embroidered flowers.
samantharuthprabhuoffl/Instagram
Sara Ali Khan goes all out with a deep red lehenga which she accessorises with a Maangtikka.
saraalikhan95/Instagram
Rashmika Mandanna keeps it fresh and breezy in a lehenga set with casual floral patterns. She accessorises her look with a broad choker.
rashmika_mandanna/Instagram
Tabu here wears a blush red saree with sequin work. Her elaborate jewelry takes the look up a notch.
tabutiful/Instagram
