Mar 23 ,2023
Chaitra Navratri Day 3: Celeb-inspired blue ethnic outfits to wear
Alia Bhatt keeps it simple yet chic in this velvet kurta with silver and gold emboss work. Minimal makeup and easy hair complete the look.
aliaabhatt/Instagram
Keerthy opts for a muted shade of blue made colourful with floral prints, the oxidised jewelry is the perfect addition to the rustic look.
keerthysureshofficial/Instagram
Kajol pairs her royal blue silk saree with a matching potli bag and bangles in the same shade.
kajol/Instagram
Samantha keeps it light with a breezy blue patterned silhouette paired with a darker blouse.
samantharuthprabhuoffl/Instagram
Janhvi goes all out in a royal blue silk saree with heavy silver work. A gajra adds the final touch to the ornate look.
janhvikapoor/Instagram
Tamanaah is wearing an organza saree with light gold embroidery. A heavy gold necklace is the perfect accessory.
tamanaahspeaks/Instagram
Sara Ali Khan's brilliant blue sharara set is accentuated with the golden embroidery work. She keeps the makeup and hair simple to let her outfit stand out.
saraalikhan95/Instagram
Kajal Aggarwal looks lovely in this simple saree with vertical black stripes.
kajalaggarwalofficial/Instagram
Vidya Balan carries off this blue chiffon saree with multiple patterns, tying her look together with a broad belt.
balanvidya/Instagram
Pooja Hegde's lehenga-saree accentuates her curves as she poses for the camera. Dark makeup takes the look up a notch.
hegdepooja/Instagram
