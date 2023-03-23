Aalokitaa Basu

Mar 23 ,2023

Chaitra Navratri Day 3: Celeb-inspired blue ethnic outfits to wear
saraalikhan95/Instagram
Alia Bhatt keeps it simple yet chic in this velvet kurta with silver and gold emboss work. Minimal makeup and easy hair complete the look. aliaabhatt/Instagram
Keerthy opts for a muted shade of blue made colourful with floral prints, the oxidised jewelry is the perfect addition to the rustic look. keerthysureshofficial/Instagram
Kajol pairs her royal blue silk saree with a matching potli bag and bangles in the same shade. kajol/Instagram
Samantha keeps it light with a breezy blue patterned silhouette paired with a darker blouse. samantharuthprabhuoffl/Instagram
Janhvi goes all out in a royal blue silk saree with heavy silver work. A gajra adds the final touch to the ornate look. janhvikapoor/Instagram
Tamanaah is wearing an organza saree with light gold embroidery. A heavy gold necklace is the perfect accessory. tamanaahspeaks/Instagram
Sara Ali Khan's brilliant blue sharara set is accentuated with the golden embroidery work. She keeps the makeup and hair simple to let her outfit stand out. saraalikhan95/Instagram
Kajal Aggarwal looks lovely in this simple saree with vertical black stripes. kajalaggarwalofficial/Instagram
Vidya Balan carries off this blue chiffon saree with multiple patterns, tying her look together with a broad belt. balanvidya/Instagram
Pooja Hegde's lehenga-saree accentuates her curves as she poses for the camera. Dark makeup takes the look up a notch. hegdepooja/Instagram
