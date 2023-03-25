Aalokitaa Basu
Mar 25 ,2023
Chaitra Navratri Day 4: Celeb-inspired yellow ethnic outfits to wear
balanvidya/Instagram
Keerthy Suresh paints a happy picture as she poses with her dog in a mustard yellow saree.
keerthysureshofficial/Instagram
Mrunal Thakur strikes a regal pose in a flowing lehenga which she pairs with an ornate blouse.
mrunalthakur/Instagram
Rakul Preet shines bright in the psychedelic shade of yellow.
rakulpreet/Instagram
Sonam Kapoor's airy yet royal look is the perfect ensemble for festivities. The gajra adds a nice feminine touch.
sonamkapoor/Instagram
Kajol gives a cheeky smile as she poses in a simple yellow saree accessorised with contrasting green bangles.
kajol/Instagram
Pooja Hegdes comfortable sharara set is the perfect pick for festive season.
hegdepooja/Instagram
Kajal Aggarwal picks a pale shade of yellow done up with white embroidery.
kajalaggarwalofficial/Instagram
Patralekhaa's yellow lehenga is accentuated with her heavy jewelry.
patralekhaa/Instagram
Vidya Balan choses a bright yelloe kanjeevaram silk paired with a neat bun.
balanvidya/Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor's simple saree is paired with minimal makeup for an overall fuss-free look.
janhvikapoor/Instagram
