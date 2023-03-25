Aalokitaa Basu

Chaitra Navratri Day 5: Celeb-inspired green ethnic outfits to wear
kajalaggarwalofficial/Instagram
Pooja Hegde chooses a pale shade of green for her simple lehenga. She adds a pop of colour with statement red earrings. hegdepooja/Instagram
Vidya Balan keeps up with her traditional kanjeevaram silk sarees, this time in a shade of parrot green with a red border. balanvidya/Instagram
Mrunal Thakur keeps it simple in a breezy sharara set with a slinky dupatta. mrunalthakur/Instagram
Kangana goes retro with a classically pleated saree and an old Bollywood hairdo. kanganaranaut/Instagram
Keerthy Suresh picks a pastel shade of green for her lehenga, done up with white floral embroidery. keerthysureshofficial/Instagram
Kiara Advani's parrot green organza saree stands out for the unique patterned blouse she wears it with. kiaraaliaadvani/Instagram
Sai Pallavi picks a classic chiffon green saree as she poses against the mountains. saipallavi.senthamarai/Instagram
Alia Bhatt's assymetrical kaftan dress paired with statement earrings and a simple ponytail is the perfect statement look. aliaabhatt/Instagram
Kajal Aggarwal picks a light shiny shade of green for her salwar suit pairing it with a sheer dupatta. She keeps her hair and makeup absolutely simple. kajalaggarwalofficial/Instagram
Kajol picks moss green as her colour for this net saree with heavy embroidery in white. kajol/Instagram
