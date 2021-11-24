Champions League: List of teams who have qualified for knockout stages so far
Image: Chelsea FC / Liverpool FC / Instagram
Chelsea FC currently occupies top spot in their group and trashed Juventus 4-0 on Tuesday night making their passage towards UEFA Champions League Round of 16 almost certain.
Image: Chelsea FC / Instagram
Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho ensured Manchester United's passage to Round of 16 with 2-0 win over Villarreal.
Image: Manchester United / Instagram
Liverpool team sealed top spot in Group B with two games to spare after 2-0 win over an Atletico Madrid.
Image: Liverpool / Instagram
Despite receiving trashing at hands of Chelsea, Juventus will still qualify for the Round of 16 however the top position in the group is still for grabs.
Image: Juventus / Instagram
Robert Lewandowski and Kingsley Coman scored in Bayern Munich's 2-0 win over Dynamo Kyiv extending their lead at the top of the group having already qualified for the knockout stage.
Image: Bayern FC/ Instagram
Ajax qualified for Round of 16 after beating Borussia Dortmund 3-1 in the previous match. They will look to continue their fine form against Besiktas in the upcoming match.
Image: AFC Ajax/ Instagram