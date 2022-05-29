Champions League: Unmissable stats as Real Madrid lift record-extending 14th title
Real Madrid won their 14th European Cup/Champions League title on Saturday, which is twice as many times as any other side in the tournament's history.
Madrid have reached the UCL final eight times during the Champions League era and have become champions on all eight occassions.
Courtesy of Madrid's win, Carlo Ancelotti became the first football manager to win four Champions League titles. He won 2 titles with AC Milan in the 2002-03 and 2006-07 seasons, before winning the first title with Madrid in the 2013-14 season.
Belgian footballer Thibaut Courtois made a total of 9 saves against Liverpool, which is the most by any goalkeeper in a UCL final. He also became the 3rd goalkeeper to be named as the Man of the Match in a Champions League final.
Vincius Jr. was the only goal scorer in the UCL final and he became the 5th youngest player to score in a Champions League final.
Frenchman Karim Benzema scored 10 goals in the UCL 2021-22 knockout stages, which the joint-most by a player in a season, alongside Cristiano Ronaldo in 2016-17.
Benzema, Dani Carvajal, Isco, Nacho, Marcelo, Casemiro, Toni Kroos, Gareth Bale and Luka Modric have now five UCL title wins. Ronaldo is the only other player to do so in the Champions League era.
