Changes in GST law to come into effect from Jan 1- Here’s what all going to be costlier
The GST regime will see a host of tax rate and procedural changes coming into effect from January 1
The GST changes will include liability on e-commerce operators to pay tax on services provided through them by way of passenger transport or restaurant services.
The correction in inverted duty structure in footwear and textile sectors would come into effect from Saturday wherein all footwears will attract GST at 12 per cent while all textile products, except cotton.
The passenger transport services provided by auto rickshaws through offline/ manual mode would continue to be exempt, such services when provided through any e-commerce platform would become taxable effective at 5 % rate
The procedural changes would also come into effect for e-commerce operators like Swiggy and Zomato. They would be made liable to collect and deposit GST with the government on restaurant services supplied through them from Jan 1.
There would be no extra tax burden on the end consumer as currently restaurants are collecting and depositing GST.
