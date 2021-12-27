Check top-7 worst bowling figures in Australia's BBL
Instagram Image: @heatbbl
7. Tom Curran leaked 58 in four overs while picking a wicket against Melbourne Renegades in BBL 2020-21 and stands 7th in the list of players with the worst bowling figures in the tournament’s history.
Instagram Image: @sixersbbl
6. Sam Rainbird gave away 59 runs and took a wicket in the four overs he bowled for Melbourne Stars against Sydney Sixers in the BBL 2021-22.
Instagram Image: @starsbbl
5. Sri Lankan cricketer Thisara Parera leaked a total of 59 runs with no dismissals in his four overs for Melbourne Renegades against Hobart Hurricanes in 2017 and stands fifth in the list.
Image: AP
4. All-rounder Ben Laughlin returned with the figures of 1/60 in four overs for Brisbane Heat against Perth Scorchers in the BBL 2020-21.
Instagram Image: @heatbbl
3. Former Melbourne Stars cricketer, Daniel Worrall who is currently playing for the Adelaide Strikers, leaked 60 runs in four overs in 2014 against Hobart Hurricanes.
Instagram Image: @strikersbbl
2. Ben Dwarshuis picked up zero wickets while giving away 61 runs in four overs for the Sydney Sixers against Melbourne Stars.
Instagram Image: @sixersbbl
1. Brisbane Heat's Liam Guthrie on December 27, bowled the most expensive spell of the BBL as he gave away 70 runs in his four overs and picked up two wickets against the Melbourne Stars.
Instagram Image: @heatbbl