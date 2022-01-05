Checkout India's first colour changing smartphone
Vivo has finally launched the new V23 and V23 Pro smartphones in India, starting at Rs. 29,990 and Rs. 38,990.
Not only is the Vivo S23 series the slimmest smartphone to have a 3D curved display, but it is also India's 1st colour changing smartphone.
When exposed to ultraviolet rays of the Sun or from any other source, the Fluorite AG Glass on the back panel of the smartphone changes from golden to bluish-green colour.
The Vivo V23 also comes with India's first 50MP eye auto-focus front camera, along with a dual flash on the front panel.
Vivo V23 comes with MediaTek Dimensity 920, and the Vivo V23 Pro comes with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor.
The smartphone is available in two colours. However, only the gold finish has the ability to change colours.
