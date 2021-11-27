Chelsea vs Manchester United: A look at last 6 matches between the Premier League sides
Image: AP, Twitter@ManchesterUnited
On October 20, 2018, Ross Barkley scored an equalizer in the 96th minute to help Chelsea draw 2-2 against Manchester United.
Image: PremierLeague.com
Chelsea and Manchester United played out a nail-biting 1-1 draw, with Juan Mata and Marcus Alonso scoring a goal each.
Image: PremierLeague.com
Manchester United thrashed Chelsea 4-0 at Old Trafford on August 11, 2019, with Marcus Rashford scoring a brace.
Image: PremierLeague.com
Manchester United defeated Chelsea 2-0 at Stamford Bridge on February 18, 2020, with Harry Maguire hitting a powerful header for the second goal.
Image: PremierLeague.com
On October 24, 2020, Edouard Mendy made a stunning save in stoppage time to deny Marcus Rashford from scoring and keeping the score at 0-0.
Image: PremierLeague.com
The last time the two Premier League heavyweights met at Stamford Bridge, the match ended in a stalemate as neither side could find the back of the net.
Image: PremierLeague.com