Suraj Alva
Jul 28 ,2022
Chess Olympiad: Key stats that set chess prodigy R. Praggnanandhaa apart from the rest
Image: PTI
Praggnanandhaa is the youngest International Master in the history of Chess having secured the title in 2016 as a 10-year-old.
Praggnanandhaa is the second youngest Grandmaster in the history of Chess and also the youngest Indian to achieve the title. He attained the title at age of 12.
Praggnanandhaa shocked the Chess world by becoming the youngest player to defeat the reigning multi-time Chess champion of the world Magnus Carlsen.
R Praggnanandhaa is the fifth-youngest person after Abhimanyu Mishra, Gukesh D, Sergey Karjakin, and Javokhir Sindarovt to achieve the title of Grandmaster.
R Praggnanandhaa is making his debut at the Chess Olympiad and will be aiming to make it memorable by winning the title.
In 2013, Praggnanandhaa won the Under-8 World Youth Chess Championship, which made him a FIDE master at just the age of seven
After winning the Under-8 World Youth Chess Championship in 2013, R Praggnanandhaa went on to win the Under-10 title two years later.
