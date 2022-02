Amol Kolhe played Shivaji Maharaj many times on screen-starting with Star Pravah's serial 'Raja Shiv Chhatrapati' and later in 2011, he appeared in the film 'Rajmata Jijau' based on Shivaji’s mother. In 2012, he again played the character of Shivaji in the Hindi drama serial 'Veer Shivaji.' Image: Instagram@amolrkolhe