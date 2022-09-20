Aditi Rathi
Sep 20 ,2022
'Chhello Show' is India's entry to Oscars, Sonam Kapoor reveals son's name: B'wood recap
Image: Instagram/@sonamkapoor/@pan.nalin
Pan Nalin's directorial 'Chhello Show' is India's official entry to Oscars 2023.
Image: Twitter/@vivekagnihotri
Priyanka Chopra enjoyed some mother-daughter time with Malti Marie.
Image: Instagram/@priyankachopra
Priyanka Chopra addressed the United Nations General Assembly in New York.
Image: Instagram/@priyankachopra
Rahul Dev opened up about his struggles with parenting after his wife's death.
Image: Instagram/@rahuldevofficial
Anupam Kher recently met with Indian sprinter Hima Das.
Image: Instagram/@anupamkher
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja named their son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja.
Image: Instagram/@sonamkapoor
Find Out More