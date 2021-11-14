Children's Day 2021: Vicky Kaushal, Anushka Sharma & other actor's childhood pics
Instagram/@vickykaushal09/@anushkasharma
Vicky Kaushal had curly hair and a charming smile ever since he was born. The actor was definitely the cutest in his childhood.
Instagram/@vickykaushal09
Deepika Padukone's pictures from her childhood can melt hearts. The diva was a chubby kid and could surely light a room with her bright baby smile.
Instagram/@deepikapadukone
Seeing international star Priyanka Chopra's childhood pictures, it can be said she was fond of staying in fashion since she was a baby.
Instagram/@nickjonas
Ranveer Singh was a style icon then and is a style icon now. The actor's childhood photos are proof that he was never shy of experimenting with new looks.
Instagram/@ranveersingh
Kartik Aaryan shared one of his adorable childhood photos earlier this year. The photo was surely a treat for his fans as he gave a sneak peek into how cute he was in his early days.
Instagram/@kartikaaryan
Rajkummar Rao must have been a cute and innocent kid in his childhood, as per his years-old photos.
Instagram/@rajkummarrao
Bollywood diva Anushka Sharma was definitely a chubby and jolly kid. Her cute childhood picture is proof of why her fans are curious to see her and Virat Kohli's daughter Vamika.
Instagram/@anushkasharma