Children's Day: Top animated films to watch on the occasion
Image: Twitter/@shorttalldaily
Despicable Me is all about Gru, a criminal who hires pawns to carry out one of the biggest heists in the world.
Image: Twitter/@thekingstanford
Zootopia follows Judy Hopps, who hires a con artist to solve a case, so she can impress her seniors.
Image: Twitter/@DisneyAnimation
Monsters Inc is about a pair of best friends, Sulley and Mike, whose lives take an unexpected turn when human enters their world.
Image: Twitter/@junaidrao
Frozen follows Anna on a journey, as she sets out to find her sister, Elsa, who has the power to turn people and things to ice.
Image: Twitter/@EigafanL
Moana is an adventure film about a young girl, who tries to make her way to the heart of goddess Te Fitti.
Image: Twitter/@Admiral_Iblis
How to Train Your Dragon follows Hiccup, who must kill a dragon as a right of passage, but things take a turn when he befriends toothless.
Image: Twitter/@TheTchaikovsky