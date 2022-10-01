Prachi Arya
Oct 01 ,2022
Chiranjeevi to Hrithik Roshan, stars rock cool casuals as they get spotted in Mumbai
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla
Chiranjeevi spotted in Mumbai before the trailer launch of his next film Godfather.
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla
Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted in SantaCruz for a private event.
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla
Hrithik Roshan poses with rumoured girlfriend saba Azad in Juhu.
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt attend special fan event together with filmmaker Ayan Mukerji.
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla
Actor Malaika Arora was spotted in gym attire while leaving Diva Yoga in Bandra.
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla
After reports of her being hospitalised, actor Deepika Padukone poses for paparazzi at Mumbai airport.
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla
Find Out More