Sneha Biswas
Aug 22 ,2022
Chiranjeevi's Birthday: Megastar's unseen pictures with his industry colleagues
Chiranjeevi shares a very special bond with Mohanlal and his Instagram timeline is full of pictures with him.
In this picture, 'Baahubali' fame Rana Daggubati and Chiranjeevi are all smiles as they pose for a happy picture.
From casual meet-ups to homely lunches, Megastar Chiranjeevi and Powerstar Pawan Kalyan are often spotted chilling together.
Prabhas and Chiranjeevi look stunning together in a single frame.
Recently, Chiranjeevi hosted a special dinner for his old friend Kamal Haasan and 'Vikram' director Lokesh Kanagaraj at his residence in Hyderabad.
Aamir Khan, Naga Chaitanya, and Nagarjuna recently arranged a special screening of the film 'Laal Singh Chaddha' at Chiranjeevi's Hyderabad house.
Chiranjeevi shared this throwback picture on his social media handle on Mohanlal's birthday.
