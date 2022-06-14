Chris Evans asked about Shakira; Lady Gaga To Play Harley Quinn? H'wood Recap, June 14
Image: AP
Amber Heard Breaks Silence About Audio Tapes Where She Admitted To 'hitting' Johnny Depp
Image: AP
After Losing Trial, Amber Heard Claims Johnny Depp's Witnesses Were ‘paid Employees'
Image: Instagram/@intervista.al/@amberheard
Watch: What Chris Evans Said When Asked About Shakira After Her Split With Gerard Pique
Image: AP
Tyler Perry Reveals Will Smith Was In Disbelief & 'devastated' Moments After Oscars Slap
IMAGE: AP
Taika Waititi Spills Beans On How He Convinced Natalie Portman To Return For 'Thor 4'
Image: AP
Lady Gaga To Play Harley Quinn In Joaquin Phoenix-starrer 'Joker 2'? All You Should Know
Image: Joker movie still/AP