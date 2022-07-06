Chris Evans' next film with Emily Blunt, Travis Barker health update | Hollywood Recap
Image: Instagram/@chrisevans
Travis Barker Discharged From Hospital; Spotted Enjoying On Beach With Kourtney Kardashian
Image: Instagram/@travisbarker
Is Chris Rock Dating Lake Bell? Latest Pictures Of Two Together Spark Rumours; Take A Look
Image: Instagram/@Nikkioh_Presents
Victoria Beckham Is 'terrified' About Daughter Harper Using Social Media; 'How Cruel..'
Image: Instagram/@VICTORIABECKHAM
Johnny Depp Is Bouncing Back After Winning Defamation Trial, Reveals Close Pal Greg Ellis
Image: AP
James Cameron Defends 'Avatar 2' Runtime; Says 'don’t Want Anybody Whining About Length'
Image: Instagram/@OfficialAvatar
Chris Evans All Set To Join Emily Blunt In Netflix's 'Pain Hustlers'; 'So Excited'
IMAGE: AP