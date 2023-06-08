Saksham nagar

Jun 08 ,2023

Chris Gayle hangs out with Shikhar Dhawan in WTC final
Image:
Team India faced Australia in the final of the ICC World Test Championship 2023. Image: BCCI/Twitter
During the WTC Final 2023, Shikhar Dhawan and Chris Gayle watched the match in the stands. Image: AP
Chris Gayle uploaded the visuals for the same on his Instagram handle. Image: retro_akki/Instagram
Shikhar Dhawan and Chris Gayle were seen having lots and shared a lot of lite moments during the match. Image: DisneyPlus/Hotstar
Shikhar Dhawan also uploaded the visuals of the meeting on his official social media handle. Image: shikhardofficial's/Instagram
Mohammed Siraj started off well for the Indian team and removed Aussie opener Usman Khawaja early. Image: AP
However, the Indian bowlers were not able to continue the momentum and were attacked by Travis Head and Steve Smith. Image: AP
The Indian pacers will look forward to finding out their lost momentum and will wish to bounce back on Day 2. Image: AP
