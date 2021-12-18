Chris Noth on sexual assault claims to 'Doctor Strange 2' reshoot: H'wood Recap Dec 18
Image: AP
Reese Witherspoon Teases 'Legally Blonde 3'; Says 'It’s A Lot Of Me And Jennifer Coolidge'
Image: Instagram/@reesewitherspoon
'Stranger Things’: Netflix Shares Clip Of Noah Schnapp Receiving College Acceptance Letter
Image: Instagram/@strangerthingstv
'Doctor Strange 2' Reshoots To End Soon, Adds New Cameo And Characters
Image: Instagram/@l3enedictcumberbatch
Kevin Feige Opens Up About 'Spider-Man 4'; Says 'actively Beginning To Develop' The Film
Image: Instagram/@spidermanmovie
Chris Noth Denies Sexual Assault Allegations, Calls It 'complete Fabrication'
Image: AP