Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's most fashionable looks
Image: Instagram/ @chrissyteigen
One of Hollywood's most adored couples, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have never ceased to impress fans with their impeccable fashion looks.
Image: Instagram/ @chrissyteigen
Chrissy looks stunning in this bow-detailed dress, while John looks handsome in a brown coloured suit.
Image: Instagram/ @chrissyteigen
The duo flaunted their desi avatars as they attended Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Diwali celebration.
Image: Instagram/ @chrissyteigen
The couple surely made heads turn with these gorgeous outfits. Chrissy's sequin gown with pink ruffles on the sleeves is all things dreamy.
Image: Instagram/ @chrissyteigen
The 'All Of Me' singer looks striking in this all-white look as he twins with Chrissy, who's clad in a stunning dress with matching accessories.
Image: Instagram/ @chrissyteigen
This picture also proves how much they love sporting matching outfits. The duo wore these attires at the Grammy Awards 2021.
Image: Instagram/ @chrissyteigen
For the uninitiated, Chrissy and John first met in 2006 on the sets of 'Stereo's music video and later got married in 2013.
Image: Instagram/ @chrissyteigen