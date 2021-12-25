Christmas 2021: A sneak peek into B-town celebs' festive fervour
Image: Instagram/@sakpataudi/@shaheenb
Alia Bhatt's sister, Shaheen Bhatt shared a cute picture of them posing with their mother, Soni Razdan sporting cute festive outfits.
Image: Instagram/@shaheenb
Anupam Kher took to his official Instagram handle and wished everyone a Merry Christmas with the caption 'Merry Christmas to all!! Love, Peace and Happiness always!!'
Image: Instagram/@anupamkher
Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu posted a picture of themselves celebrating Christmas Eve while relaxing in a garden.
Image: Instagram/@sakpataudi
Lara Dutta revealed through her latest Instagram post how her Christmas Eve went well as she celebrated it with her family.
Image: Instagram/@larabhupathi
Dia Mirza posted a video clip for her fans in which she gave a sneak peek at her baby playing with toys. She captioned it by stating' Santa is coming' 'Santa's new helper is busy playing with Santa'
Image: Instagram/@diamirzaofficial
Karisma Kapoor took to her official Instagram handle and showcased her Christmas Mood by sharing a glimpse of her breakfast.
Image: Instagram/@therealkarismakapoor
Taking to Instagram, Kriti Kharbanda shared a vibrant video clip of her decorated Christmas tree and wished everyone a Merry Christmas.
Image: Instagram/@kriti.kharbanda
Varun Dhawan posted a video clip of his intense workout session while asking all his fans whether they hate Christmas workouts or not.
Image: Instagram/@varundvn
Ahan Shetty gave a glimpse of his Christmas celebration as he poses in a black jacket while taking a stroll on a road shimmering lights all around.
Image: Instagram/@ahan.shetty
Taapsee Pannu took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of herself wearing a saree while posing with a giant Christmas tree.
Image: Instagram/@taapsee