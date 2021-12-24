Christmas 2021: From Mexico to Tokyo, world lights up for holidays amid COVID-19
Even though it's the second holiday season amid COVID-19, the world has lit up to march Christmas 2021.
While some places chose humble lighting, others went on to showcase spectacular decorations in a welcome respite of the dark.
There are tunnels of light, for people to walk through in Tokyo, at the zoo in Johannesburg in South Africa, and at the Holiday Road light show in Calabasas, California.
An entire row of homes was covered in holiday decorations along the Miracle on 34th Street Hampden Christmas Street Holiday Show.
Apart from decoration at one of the main avenues in Spain, the country also houses the biggest tree in the world in Vigo which is a light sculpture.
