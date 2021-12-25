Christmas Traditions Around The World
Image: Shutterstock
Toronto, Canada welcomes the holiday season with the annual Cavalcade of Lights festival.
Image: @alice_lo/Instagram
The Cavalcade of Lights hosts spectacular fireworks shows and lights across the city to celebrate Xmas.
Image: @peterokk15/Instagram
Little Candles’ Day or Día de las Velitas marks the arrival of Christmas in Colombia.
Image: @OpenSociety/Twitter
On this day, people place candles and paper lanterns in their windows and balconies.
Image: @emmalee.thatsme/Instagram
Saint Nicholas’ day is celebrated in Germany around the festival season of Christmas.
Image: Image: @spiritedtable/Instagram
St. Nicholas visits children and hands them sweets or a small present in exchange for a poem, song or a picture.
Image: @lilia_dolgoli/Instagram
A Christmas Day feast of the Colonel’s very own Kentucky Fried Chicken is now like a tradition in Japan.
Image: @kfc_japan/Instagram
The meal is delicious with everything from a Christmas-themed standard bucket to a premium roast-bird feast.
Image: @kfc_japan/Instagram