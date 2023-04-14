Hardika Gupta
Apr 14 ,2023
Citadel actor Priyanka Chopra bewitches in black
@priyankachopra/Instagram
Priyanka Chopra recently shared a series of photos on her Instagram handle.
@priyankachopra/Instagram
In the photos, she wore a black high-neck bodycon dress.
@priyankachopra/Instagram
Her dress featured a thigh-high slit.
@priyankachopra/Instagram
The Citadel actress opted for a nude makeup look.
@priyankachopra/Instagram
Captioning the photos, she wrote, "Citadel has arrived in London…"
@priyankachopra/Instagram
Find Out More