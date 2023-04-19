Hardika Gupta
Apr 19 ,2023
Citadel Premiere: Samantha, Varun Dhawan amp up style quotient in black outfits
Image: ANI
Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan are currently in London for their shooting schedule.
Image: ANI
They recently attended Citadel's Global Premiere in London.
Image: ANI
At the event, they twinned in black outfits.
Image: ANI
While Varun sported a black jacket teamed with matchings pants, Samantha wore a black co-ord set.
Image: ANI
They posed for the photographers.
Image: ANI
Find Out More