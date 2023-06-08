Saksham nagar
Jun 08 ,2023
Clubs Lionel Messi played for before moving to Inter Miami
Image: AP
Football clubs for which Lionel Messi has played till now.
Image: AP
Argentine footballer after his exit from french club PSG has moved to North America and now will play for Inter Miami.
Image: AP
Lionel Messi made his junior football debut at the age of 5 in 1992 for the Argentine club Grandoli.
Image: Twitter
After leaving Grandoli in 1995, Messi joined Newell's Old Boys and played for them till the year 2000.
Image: @CANOBoficial/Twitter
After his exit from Newell's Old Boys club, Lionel Messi joined Barcelona in the year 2000.
Image: AP
Lionel Messi had a long affair with Barcelona and played a total of 778 matches games and made many records for the Spanish club.
Image: AP
However, Lionel Messi ended his 21-year-old journey with Barcelona and joined french club PSG at the end of 2021.
Image: AP
Lionel Messi now has left the Ligue 1 giants and will be pursuing his new innings with MLS side Inter Miami.
Image: AP
Find Out More