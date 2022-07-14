Shikhar Mehrotra
Jul 14 ,2022
ColorFit Pulse 2 with a large LCD display and 50 sports modes launched in India
The ColorFit Pulse 2 comes with a 1.8-inch TFT LCD display that supports up to 550 nits of brightness.
With a 240 mAh battery, the smartwatch could last up to seven days. It takes up to 1.5 hours to charge.
The watch case is made out of polycarbonate and weighs 40 grams. The strap size is 22mm.
The smartwatch comes with a Noise Health Suite that can measure users' heart rate and blood oxygen levels.
The smartwatch comes with more than 50 sports modes that can track users' physical activities.
With calls & SMS quick replies, the Noise ColorFit Pulse 2 is currently available for Rs. 1,999. It ships in five different colours.
