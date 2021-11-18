Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021: See 10 award-winning pics from this year's entry
Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2021
In the Russian Kamchatka Peninsula, Andy Parkinson captured this image of two brown bear cubs wrestling.
Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2021/Andy Parkinson
This curious raccoon trying to enter into a house in France was captured by Nicolas de Vaulx.
Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2021/Nicolas de Vaulx.
This photo of mudskippers was taken in Taiwan by Chu Han Lin.
Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2021/ Chu Han Lin
This photo of gophers playing around in Hungary was clicked by Roland Kranitz.
Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2021/Roland Kranitz
Photographer David Eppley captured a bald eagle swooping out from its nest from an unknown location
Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2021/David Eppley
The Creatures in the Air category was won by John Speirs for this pigeon with a leaf on its face.
Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2021/John Speirs
Tough love is sometimes required. Chee Kee Teo received the Creatures Under the Water award for her photograph of a mother otter teaching her pup to swim.
Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2021/Chee Kee Teo
Arthur Trevino received the Creatures on the Land award for his shot of a brave small prairie dog reportedly startling a bald eagle.
Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2021/Arthur Trevino
The overall winner of this year's Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards was this shot of a golden sink monkey with a pained expression. Ken Jensen, a photographer from the United Kingdom, shot it.
Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2021/