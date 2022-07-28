Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Jul 28 ,2022
Commonwealth Games 2022: Lesser-known facts about Team India's past CWG campaigns
Image: PTI/AP
India has won a total of over 500 medals in the 17 editions of the Commonwealth Games, since its inception in 1934.
Image: PTI
India’s overall medal tally at the CWG stands at 503, which includes 181 gold, 173 silver, and 149 bronze medals.
Image: PTI
India’s best performance in the CWG came during the 2010 edition in New Delhi. India finished 2nd in the tally with 38 gold, 27 silver, and 36 bronze medals.
Image: @thecgf/Twitter
India has won 231 out of their 503 CWG medals in the last three editions of the tournament.
Image: PTI
Shooter Jaspal Rana is India’s most successful athlete in the history of the Commonwealth Games, with a total of 15 medals. This also includes nine gold medals.
Image: PTI
India’s first-ever gold medal in athletics came during the 1958 CWG at Cardiff, where Milkha Singh won the gold in the 440 yards sprint event.
Image: AP
India’s first-ever gold medal in badminton came during the 1978 edition at Edmonton when Prakash Padukone won the men’s singles event.
Image: PTI
India has won a total of 63 gold medals in shooting at the CWG. Unfortunately, shooting is not a part of the CWG 2022.
Image: PTI
