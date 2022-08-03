Suraj Alva
Aug 03 ,2022
Commonwealth Games 2022: Top 5 medal contenders for India on Day 6
Image: PTI
Purnima Pandey won gold in women’s +87kg category at the Commonwealth Championships leading to CWG qualification. She will be hoping to win a medal at CWG 2022.
Image: PTI
Lovepreet Singh qualified for CWG 2022 after winning silver in men’s 109kg at Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships. He will aim for gold this time around.
Image: SAI Media/Twitter
Gurdeep Singh just like Lovepreet will hope for medal in Men’s 109+kg category. The youngster lifted total weight of 388kg at World Championships in Anaheim.
Image: PTI
Tejaswin Shankar finished sixth in the men's high jump event at Gold Coast and will be hoping to win a medal in Men's high jump event at CWG 2022.
Image: PTI
After losing out on the final Saurav Ghosal will now be competing for the Bronze medal match and will hope to win the maiden title for the country.
Image: PTI
Manpreet Kaur on the other hand qualified for the women's shot put final after securing 16.75 metres in the 3rd attempt. She finished 4th in Qualifying Group.
Image: AP
