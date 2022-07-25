Vishal Tiwari
Jul 25 ,2022
Commonwealth Games: Indian women's cricket team departs for CWG 2022; See pics
Image: Twitter/@SAI_Media
The Indian women's cricket team on Sunday left for Birmingham to take part in the 2022 Commonwealth Games.
Image: Twitter/@SAI_Media
The Indian women's team flew to the United Kingdom from Bengaluru, where fans had lined up to cheer for them.
Image: Twitter/@SAI_Media
Harmanpreet Kaur has been named the captain of the side with Smriti Mandhana as her deputy.
Image: Twitter/@SAI_Media
The Indian women's team is scheduled to play their first match against Australia on July 29.
Image: Twitter/@SAI_Media
The Indian team will then lock horns against Pakistan on July 31 before playing against Barbados.
Image: Twitter/@SAI_Media
India have been pooled in Group A with Australia, Barbados, and Pakistan. Sri Lanka, England, New Zealand, and South Africa are placed in Group B.
Image: Twitter/@SAI_Media
The top two teams from each group will advance to the semi-final stage of the competition.
Image: Twitter/@SAI_Media
