Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Jul 12 ,2022
Commonwealth Games: Key players to watch out for in India's 15-member CWG 2022 squad
Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the India women's cricket team in the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games. She has scored 2411 runs in 124 T20I games in her career.
Smriti Mandhana is Team India's vice-captain for the CWG 2022. She has scored 2033 T20I runs in her career of 87 games so far.
Indian youngster Shafali Verma will be key to India's batting line-up at the CWG 2022. She has scored 753 runs in 32 T20Is so far at a strike rate of 139.18.
Star allrounder Deepti Sharma will also be a player to watch out for in CWG 2022. She has claimed 63 wickets and scored 520 runs in her T20I career.
Spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad has also been included in India's 15-member squad for the CWG 2022. She has notched up 45 wickets in 36 T20I games so far.
Sneh Rana has also been included in India's squad after being left out of the squad for the India women's tour of Sri Lanka.
Pacer Pooja Vastarkar is also one of the key players for India. She has picked 21 wickets and scored 184 runs in her T20I career so far.
Batter Jemimah Rodrigues will also be a key player to watch out for, courtesy of her tally of 1127 runs in 53 T20I games.
Radha Yadav's pace bowling skills is also likely to be key for India's bowling unit. She has picked 56 wickets in 43 T20I games so far in her career.
