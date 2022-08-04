Suraj Alva
Aug 04 ,2022
Commonwealth Games: Where does India stand on CWG 2022 medal standings?
Image: ANI/BAI Media/Instagram
With shooting absent from CWG 2022, Indian weightlifting started the Birmingham Games on a strong note by winning the maximum number of medals
Image: Team India/ Instagram
Team India are currently seventh on the medals table with five gold, six silver and five bronze medals to take the tally to 18 medals so far.
Image: BCCI Women
The weightlifting contingent led by Mirabai Chanu has won the majority of the medal at the CWG 2022. Th team ended their campaign with 10 medals.
Image: Team India/ Instagram
Mirabai Chanu, Jeremy Lalrinnunga and Anchita Sheuli won the gold medals for India at CWG 2022, while other lifters secured silver and bronze respectively.
Image: PTI
The Indian badminton team were favourites to retain the CWG title only to fall short in the final losing to Malaysia.
Image: BAI/ Instagram
India made history by winning its maiden medal in the Lawn bowls event. The women's lawn bowls team secured a gold medal in four pairs event.
Image: Team India/ Instagram
India's men's table tennis team led by Achanta Sharath Kamal managed to defend their crown by winning gold after beating Singapore in the final.
Image: Team India/ Instagram
Sourav Ghosal won the historic bronze medal for India in the singles category of the squash event
Image: Team India/ Instagram
Tejaswin Shankar also achieved major milestone winning a bronze medal in the high jump event. The 23-year-old was the first one to do it for India in the event.
Image: PTI
