May 13 ,2023
Congress cooks 3 plans to form govt in Karnataka
Image: PTI
As Cong has taken a lead in the Karnataka poll results, the party has come up with a three-point plan.
The grand old party's high command has made special arrangements and asked all its MLAs to reach Bengaluru today.
Scenario 1: If Congress gets more than 120 seats, all their MLAs will be moved to Bengaluru.
Scenario 2: If Congress gains 115 seats all their MLAs will be taken to Hyderabad.
Scenario 3: If Congress gets less than 110 seats, all winning candidates will be taken to Chhattisgarh or Rajasthan.
