Conor McGregor's physique across four different weight classes
Image: Instagram@TheNotoriusMMA, AP
Conor Mcgregor began his MMA career by competing in the featherweight category when he weighed about 145 lbs. He won the title by beating Jose Aldo.
Image: AP
McGregor became UFC's first 'champ-champ' when he beat Eddie Alvarez to hold both lightweight and featherweight title simultaneously.
Image: AP
The Irish MMA star has also fought in the welterweight category against Nate Diaz and Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone.
Image: AP
His latest photos show him weighing about 190lbs, which would be his heaviest. Is he looking to compete in the middleweight category? Remains to be seen.
Image: Instagram@TheNotoriusMMA