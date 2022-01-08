COVID-19 scare: Which states have imposed lockdown & curfews in India?
Delhi - Amid rising COVID-19 cases, a weekend curfew, between 10 pm on Friday and 5 am on Monday has been imposed.
Tamil Nadu - Full lockdown will be implemented in the state on Sunday (January 9) during which only essential services will be allowed. A night curfew is also in place.
Karnataka - A weekend and night curfew has been announced in the state where India's first two Omicron cases were detected.
West Bengal has limited incoming domestic flights from Mumbai and Delhi to three days a week - Monday, Wednesday & Friday - with effect from 5 January.
Uttar Pradesh: Nighttime restrictions have been extended by two hours. It will now be in place from 10 pm to 6 am instead of 11 pm to 5 am earlier.
Punjab - A night curfew between 10 pm and 5 am has been implemented during which all non-essential movement will be restricted within the limits of all cities and towns.
Haryana - Apart from the closure of malls & theatres, the state has restricted movement of unvaccinated individuals in public places.
