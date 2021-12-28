COVID-19: Travelling to Europe? Check reimposed restrictions amid Omicron scare

Most recently, France announced stricter COVID restrictions in the country while other European nations have reinstated limitations on international travel including Germany.
All individuals aged 12 and over, travelling to the UK amid the Omicron surge are required to take tests before they start their journey and produce proof of a negative test.
From 22 December, the Dutch government announced new entry rules for travellers from outside EU ravelling to The Netherlands including a negative COVID-19 test and in some cases, self-quarantine for 10 days
Public Health measures apply to all the travellers leaving or entering France amid the Omicron scare and some limitations are varying according to travellers’ country of departure. India is placed under the “orange” list.
While India was removed from the list of countries with a significantly elevated risk of infection, the EU-wide travel restrictions remain in place while entering Germany from India or Bhutan.
As of 23 December, it is obligatory for all people above the age of six to carry proof of their COVID-19 status upon entering Germany.
Spain’s COVID-19 cases have risen to a ‘very high risk’ level but there have not been any additional announcements of an impending lockdown.
