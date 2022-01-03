COVID-19 vaccination for children: India begins new drive as cases spike
Image: PTI
Visuals from Gujarat: Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel visits COVID-19 vaccination site where children aged between 15 to 18 started getting vaccinated against COVID-19.
Image: BhupendraPatel/Twitter
Visuals from Assam: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated the vaccination drive against COVID-19 for children aged between 15 to 18.
Image: ANI
Visuals from Delhi: Children ages 15 to 18 getting vaccinated against COVID-19 at Dr RML Hospital. "I got my vaccination registration done online yesterday. Apart from the vaccination, we need to be extra careful & alert for our own safety," said a teenager.
Image: ANI
Visuals from Chandigarh: "All arrangements are in place and dose supplies are adequate," says Sonia, a vaccination.
Image: ANI
Union Health Ministry has informed that COVID-19 vaccination Covaxin will only be administered to children between 15 to 18.
Image: ANI
Visuals from Delhi's Laxmi Nagar: "Children are excited to take the vaccine. All the children are being kept in the observation room for 30 minutes," says vaccinator Jyoti Grewal
Image: ANI
Visuals from Gujarat: "We've made a micro plan as per which we'll vaccinate 600 students above 15 years of age with COVAXIN," says Dr Rajnikanth Contractor, Medical Officer-In-Charge of Chandlodiya Urban Health Center, AMC
Image: ANI
Visuals from Uttar Pradesh: "There are 1.4 crore children in the age group of 15-18 in the state. 2,150 booths have been set up across the state to vaccinate the children," CM Yogi Adityanath informed.
Image: ANI