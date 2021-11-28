COVID-19 'Variants Of Concern' Discovered So Far

Delta (B.1.617.2) - It is the most widespread variant in the UK. This variant is a sublineage of B.1.617 that was discovered in India. Delta is more easily transmitted and can result in severe sickness, especially among the unvaccinated.
Image: Pixabay
Alpha (B.1.1.7) - This variant was discovered in the UK and has since spread to over 50 nations. The variant is more easily transmitted and can result in severe sickness than prior versions.
Image: AP
Beta (B.1.351) - The variant was discovered in South Africa but has now been reported in at least 20 other nations. The variant propagated far more quickly among people, resulting in South Africa's second pandemic wave.
Image: AP
Gamma (P.1) - It was discovered in Brazil but has since spread to more than 10 nations. It has the potential to re-infect patients who had already been infected with COVID-19. Some current treatments may be ineffective in cases of this variant.
Image: Pixabay
Omicron (B.1.1.529) - The World Health Organization has classified Omicron as a VOC. It contains a large number of mutations in the virus's spike region, which may impact how it spreads and how it responds to current treatments & immunizations.
Image: AP
The complete spike protein, which is the component of the virus that infects cells, is produced using mRNA vaccines. The Omicron variant is unlikely to impair the vaccine's capacity to protect against serious cases.