In Asia and the Middle East, Bahrain (Sputnik V, all over-18s at least six months after the second dose), Cambodia (AstraZeneca), Indonesia (health workers only), Israel (all over-12s), South Korea (initial doses to high-risk groups or people with weakened immune systems), Turkey, Thailand (AstraZeneca or mRNA-type booster shots to people who were administered Sinovac brand), - UAE (mandatory for people inoculated with Sinopharm vaccine) are offering third shot. Associated Press