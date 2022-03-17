COVID in Hong Kong | Empty streets, malls and buses mark the latest outbreak
Image: Associated Press
A woman stands along in Hong Kong's Causeway Bay, a famous shopping district. The city, known for its bright neon lights has been left empty due to COVID.
Associated Press
A woman stands on an escalator at a quiet shopping mall in Causeway Bay. Hong Kong is battling a shortage of healthcare workers as neighbouring cities go into lockdown.
Associated Press
A couple walk on a quiet street usually packed with shoppers in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong.
Associated Press
A solo traveller is seen sitting alone on a bus in Causeway Bay. Commute through both public and private transportation has considerably plunged.
Associated Press
A man walks on a quiet street usually packed with shoppers. “Honestly, I think government policies keep changing all the time and it’s hard for residents to follow,” another resident Alison Hui said.
Associated Press
In this picture, a solitary shopper could be seen exploring a shopping mall in Hong Kong.
Associated Press
A security guard closes the door at a shopping mall in Causeway Bay. Hundreds of thousands of residents have been left in limbo amidst the latest surge of COVID.
Associated Press