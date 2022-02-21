Cricket world reacts to Wriddhiman Saha's threat-laced texts from journalist
Image: PTI/BCCI/Twitter- @Wriddhipops
Responding to Wriddhiman Saha's screenshot showing rude messages by a journalist, former India head-coach Ravi Shastri said that the 'blatant power abuse' is happening too often with Team India.
Image- PTI
In support of Wriddhiman Saha, former India opener Virender Sehwag said the individual in question is neither respected nor a journalist.
Image- PTI
Former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh also came out in support of Saha and asked the Indian wicketkeeper to just name the person who operates like this.
Image- PTI
Member of the governing council for IPL-BCCI, and former cricketer Pragyan Ojha assured Saha that he will make sure the journalist gets boycotted if he names him.
Image- PTI
RP Singh weighed in his thoughts and asked the so-called 'sources' to name the journalist in question.
Image- PTI
Former wicket-keeper Parthiv Patel also put out his views and said that a journalist threatening an Indian player is certainly a low point.
Twitter Image- @parthiv9
World Cup-winning former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir also took to Twitter and said it's a shame that such things are being discussed on social platforms.
Image- PTI
Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan also spoke about the ongoing saga, terming it as bullying and disrespectful.
Image: PTI